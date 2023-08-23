Intel Brings Up Lunar Lake Display Support For Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 23 August 2023 at 03:15 PM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL
In addition to AMD sending out DCN 3.5 display patches for that next-gen display IP block presumably for their upcoming Ryzen 8000 series APUs, Intel's open-source engineers today sent out the patches enabling Lunar Lake display support for their i915 kernel driver while there is also support baking for their in-development Xe kernel driver.

These 42 patches out for review provide the basic platform enabling for Lunar Lake display support. In total it's around one thousand lines of new code for getting up Lunar Lake display capabilities on the i915 driver side.

Lunar Lake leverages the Xe2 architecture for its integrated graphics and various minor changes were needed to the driver to prepare for its display capabilities, with some feature additions like frame-buffer compression (FBC) now being supported on all pipes.

As a reminder Lunar Lake is the 18A-based processors that will follow after Arrow Lake, which is the successor to the upcoming Intel Meteor Lake mobile processors. Given how things are pacing, Lunar Lake isn't likely to launch until 2025.

Lunar Lake display enablement


It is a bit surprising to see the i915 driver support continuing for Lunar Lake... Intel's Xe DRM kernel driver has been in development for a while now with a hope of it potentially being mainlined in the Linux kernel at least in experimental form before the end of 2023. The Intel Xe driver is designed to better support modern integrated and discrete graphics hardware, make better design choices without all of the i915 baggage over time, better support non-x86 CPU architectures, and should be more performant than i915. With it being two years or so before seeing Lunar Lake, I am a bit surprised they aren't fully committing to the Xe driver yet for the Lunar Lake generation. Either just for playing it safe with not too much work extending it for Lunar Lake or if there are concerns over the readiness of the Xe driver. In any event I certainly hope by the time that these processors ship the Xe kernel driver will be in fantastic shape and hopefully will be the default at least for that generation.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Releases Updated Version Of Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Intel ISPC 1.21 Released With Meteor Lake Xe-LPG Support
Intel Publishes PCIe Bandwidth Controller Linux Driver To Prevent Thermal Issues
Intel QAT Adapted For Zstd To Provide Big Performance/Efficiency Wins
Initial AVX10.1 Support Merged Into The GCC Compiler
GCC Compiler Adds Software Workaround To Avoid Intel Downfall Performance Hit
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider
Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver
SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder
Firefox Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
Orange Pi 5 Support Nears The Mainline Linux Kernel
NVIDIA BIOS Signature Lock Broken - What Caused Open-Source Pains For Years