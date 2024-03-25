Inkscape Development Version Switches To Using GTK4

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 March 2024 at 11:04 AM EDT. 37 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
The latest upstream development code for the Inkscape vector graphics program has transitioned to using the GTK4 toolkit.

The latest development code for the Inkscape graphics program is using GTK4 rather than GTK3. This is a big upgrade for this prominent open-source program for artists and also yields some nice architectural improvements as well as working towards enabling proper GPU acceleration in the future.

Inkscape
The current Inkscape GTK3 interface.


Inkscape announced via their Mastodon account this weekend about the transition to GTK3. The next stable release (v1.4) will still be using GTK3 though due to various issues particularly on macOS and Windows. Those Windows/macOS issues are continuing to be tackled so hopefully the GTK4'ed Inkscape will be in great shape for its follow-on release.
