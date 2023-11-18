Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Inkscape Celebrates 20 Years With New Release
Inkscape has evolved quite nicely over the years into becoming a competent vector graphics editor. It was just three years ago Inkscape 1.0 released while now for celebrating their 20th anniversary they are rolling out Inkscape 1.3.1.
Being a point release, Inkscape 1.3.1 is primarily a bug-fix release but it does come with a great number of fixes and minor improvements. There are more than 70 bug fixes in this release of which there are more than 30 crash/freeze fixes. Inkscape 1.3.1 also has a new feature to disable snapping to grid lines, the ability to split text into letters (characters), shape builder tool improvements, PDF file handling enhancements, language translation updates, and more.
For more details on today's Inkscape 1.3.1 release as part of celebrating the open-source program's 20th anniversary, visit Inkscape.org.