Inkscape Celebrates 20 Years With New Release

The Inkscape open-source graphics editor application that is popular among Linux users and has evolved into a viable alternative to the likes of Adobe Illustrator is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Inkscape has evolved quite nicely over the years into becoming a competent vector graphics editor. It was just three years ago Inkscape 1.0 released while now for celebrating their 20th anniversary they are rolling out Inkscape 1.3.1.

Being a point release, Inkscape 1.3.1 is primarily a bug-fix release but it does come with a great number of fixes and minor improvements. There are more than 70 bug fixes in this release of which there are more than 30 crash/freeze fixes. Inkscape 1.3.1 also has a new feature to disable snapping to grid lines, the ability to split text into letters (characters), shape builder tool improvements, PDF file handling enhancements, language translation updates, and more.

Inkscape 20th anniversary image


For more details on today's Inkscape 1.3.1 release as part of celebrating the open-source program's 20th anniversary, visit Inkscape.org.
