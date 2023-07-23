Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Inkscape 1.3 Released As Latest Open-Source Software To Compete With Adobe Illustrator
Inkscape 1.3 delivers on better performance, improvements to existing features, and several new features. Among the new changes in Inkscape 1.3 are the Shape Builder tool for creating all sorts of different shapes, the new Document Resources Dialog, adding the search box back to the Layers and Objects dialog, and the PDF import code has been rewritten. There's also been enhanced node deletion logic, the filter editor has been overhauled, and a wide range of other improvements.
Overall this SVG-focused, open-source vector graphics editor continues advancing quite well and in November will mark 20 years for this wonderful open-source project as an alternative to the likes of the proprietary Adobe Illustrator.
Downloads and more details on the Sunday release of Inkscape 1.3 via Inkscape.org.