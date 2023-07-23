Inkscape 1.3 Released As Latest Open-Source Software To Compete With Adobe Illustrator

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 July 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Inkscape 1.3 is now available as the newest feature release ot this open-source software focused on being a vector graphics editor that can rival the likes of Adobe Illustrator.

Inkscape 1.3 delivers on better performance, improvements to existing features, and several new features. Among the new changes in Inkscape 1.3 are the Shape Builder tool for creating all sorts of different shapes, the new Document Resources Dialog, adding the search box back to the Layers and Objects dialog, and the PDF import code has been rewritten. There's also been enhanced node deletion logic, the filter editor has been overhauled, and a wide range of other improvements.

Inkscape.org screenshot


Overall this SVG-focused, open-source vector graphics editor continues advancing quite well and in November will mark 20 years for this wonderful open-source project as an alternative to the likes of the proprietary Adobe Illustrator.

Downloads and more details on the Sunday release of Inkscape 1.3 via Inkscape.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Meson 1.2 Build System Released
GIMP 2.99.16 Released As GIMP 3.0 RCs Near
Meta Releases Intermediate Graphics Library "IGL" Built Atop Vulkan, OpenGL
Tow-Boot Downstream Of U-Boot Updated After Long Hiatus
UPower 1.90.1 Released As First Update In A Year
libjpeg-turbo 3.0 Released But May Be The End Of Feature Work Due To Funding Constraints
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
CentOS Project Promotes They Are "Open To All"
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.6 Preparing New Features
ASUS Will Take Over Intel's NUC Systems Line Moving Ahead
Linux kCFI/FineIBT Weaknesses Addressed By Rewriting Some Assembly In C
XWayland 23.2 RC1 Brings Tearing Control, Resizable Rootful, Emulated Input
Linux Mint 21.2 Released With Cinnamon Enhancements, Other Desktop Polishing