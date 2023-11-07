Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
IO_uring FUTEX Support In Linux 6.7 For A Nice Performance/Efficiency Boost
The new code allows using futexes through IO_uring -- including the FUTEX vectored waits. This FUTEX IO_uring support can lead to some nice performance/efficiency wins. Jens Axboe explained in the pull request:
As far as I can recall, the first request for futex support with io_uring came from Andres Freund, working on postgres. His aio rework of postgres was one of the early adopters of io_uring, and futex support was a natural extension for that. This is relevant from both a usability point of view, as well as for effiency and performance. In Andres's words, for the former:
"Futex wait support in io_uring makes it a lot easier to avoid deadlocks in concurrent programs that have their own buffer pool: Obviously pages in the application buffer pool have to be locked during IO. If the initiator of IO A needs to wait for a held lock B, the holder of lock B might wait for the IO A to complete. The ability to wait for a lock and IO completions at the same time provides an efficient way to avoid such deadlocks."
and in terms of effiency, even without unlocking the full potential yet, Andres says:
"Futex wake support in io_uring is useful because it allows for more efficient directed wakeups. For some "locks" postgres has queues implemented in userspace, with wakeup logic that cannot easily be implemented with FUTEX_WAKE_BITSET on a single "futex word" (imagine waiting for journal flushes to have completed up to a certain point). Thus a "lock release" sometimes need to wake up many processes in a row. A quick-and-dirty conversion to doing these wakeups via io_uring lead to a 3% throughput increase, with 12% fewer context switches, albeit in a fairly extreme workload."
A 3% throughput boost and a 12% reduction in context switches is a nice little boost for the kernel. More details and the code via this pull that's been in the mainline tree the past few days.