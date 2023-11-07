More FUTEX2 Bits Land In The Linux 6.7 Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 November 2023 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Last week's locking set of changes for the Linux 6.7 kernel add new interfaces for the FUTEX2 system call ABI. This work is making FUTEX2 more extendable and addressing some of the prior limitations.

New is sys_futex_wake() to complement the existing sys_futex_waitv(). The sys_futex_wake() can be used to wake a number of futexes.

Also complementing sys_futex_waitv() is now sys_futex_wait() for waiting on a futex. It's identical to the traditional FUTEX_WAIT_BITSET op but now part of the FUTEX2 family of calls.

Further rounding out the FUTEX2 family in Linux 6.7 is adding a sys_futex_requeue(). This new call requeues a waiter from one futex to another. The new sys_futex_requeue() accepts an array of the source and destination futexes and is similar to the prior FUTEX_CMP_REQUEUE operation but is now brought into the FUTEX2 world.

A FUTEX2_NUMA flag is also added to the FUTEX2 flags in preparing for the planned NUMA extension around FUTEX2.

Steam on Linux


FUTEX2 was originally worked on for improving FUTEX for addressing Linux gaming needs.

Aside from the FUTEX2 work, the locking changes for Linux 6.7 bring a number of micro-optimizations around locking primitives in the kernel. It will be interesting to see if these locking optimizations bring any measurable performance changes but from an initial look over doesn't appear to be the case.There are also debugging improvements and real-time locking improvements as part of the pull request.

See this pull for all of the locking updates in Linux 6.7.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.7 Boasts Some Scheduler Improvements & Intel IBRS Mitigation Change
Linux 6.7 Reducing The Roles For Some Insecure/Obsolete Crypto Algorithms
Linux 6.7 Continues Work On printk Threaded Printing
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Sysctl With Linux 6.7 Continues Work To Remove Kernel Bloat
Linux 6.7 GPU Drivers: Intel Meteor Lake Stable & AMD Works On Upcoming Hardware
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Driver Released With Much Better Wayland Support
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7