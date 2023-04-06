Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Huawei's Bolt 1.5 Adds AVX-VNNI, Intel Desktop GPU Support
With today's Bolt 1.5 release there is now support for AVX-VNNI instructions as well as formally adding support for the Armv9 architecture. Also on the new hardware support side, Intel desktop GPUs (Arc Graphics) are now supported by the Bolt library when using the Float16 or Float32 data types.
Bolt 1.5 also introduces a Python API, adds support for Windows on Arm builds, supports more neural networks and operators, model file compatibility enhancements, and improves the multi-threaded parallel inference performance on CPUs.
Downloads and more details on the Bolt 1.5 deep learning library via GitHub.