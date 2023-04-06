Huawei's Bolt 1.5 Adds AVX-VNNI, Intel Desktop GPU Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 6 April 2023 at 06:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Huawei's Bolt project is a deep learning library focused on high performance and heterogeneous flexibility and supporting a variety of neural networks. Bolt claims to outperform other deep learning acceleration libraries while supporting models from TensorFlow, ONNX, Caffe, and more.

With today's Bolt 1.5 release there is now support for AVX-VNNI instructions as well as formally adding support for the Armv9 architecture. Also on the new hardware support side, Intel desktop GPUs (Arc Graphics) are now supported by the Bolt library when using the Float16 or Float32 data types.

AI apps using Bolt examples


Bolt 1.5 also introduces a Python API, adds support for Windows on Arm builds, supports more neural networks and operators, model file compatibility enhancements, and improves the multi-threaded parallel inference performance on CPUs.

Downloads and more details on the Bolt 1.5 deep learning library via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Zstd 1.5.5 Released With Corruption Fix, Improved Performance In Some Scenarios
Slint 1.0 Released As Rust-Focused Graphical Toolkit
Bloomberg Launches Open-Source Funding Initiative
Blender 3.5 Released With Lighting Improvements For Cycles, Better glTF 2.0 Handling
OBS Studio 29.1 Beta 1 Released With New AV1/HEVC Streaming Over RTMP
Apache CloudStack 4.18 LTS Released For Launching Your Own Open-Source Cloud
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
System76 Teases Their "Virgo" In-House Manufactured Laptop
AMD Releases HIP Ray Tracing 2.0
Google Posts KVM-CPUFreq Driver To Dramatically Boost VM Performance, Power Efficiency
Wine 8.5 Released With VKD3D 1.7 Included, WinRT App Dark Theme
GTK & Blender Are The Latest Software Supporting Wayland Fractional Scaling
Linux 6.3-rc5 Released - Looking To Be In Good Shape
MSI Laptops To Enjoy Better Linux Support Beginning With The 6.4 Kernel