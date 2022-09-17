HarfBuzz 5.2 Released With Unicode 15 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 September 2022 at 05:55 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
HarfBuzz is the text shaping library used by many open-source projects from UI toolkits to directly by desktops like GNOME and KDE and then over to other notable software like Java, Android, Firefox, Chrome, and many others. Out this weekend is HarfBuzz 5.2 and most notably adds support for Unicode 15.

HarfBuzz 5.2 takes care of some regression fixes, extensions to the OpenType font format are now opt-in behind compile-time build flags, improvements to the experimental hb-subset variable fonts API, documentation improvements, and other fixes.

But most notable with HarfBuzz 5.2 is adding Unicode 15 support. Unicode 15.0 officially debuted on Tuesday and adds 4,489 new characters, bringing the overall count to 149,186 characters. Among the new characters are 20 new emojis. Unicode 15 also includes new scripts for dealing with languages in India as well as a new script for the counting system used by the Inuit and Yupik languages.

Among the 20 new emoji characters in Unicode 15 are a hair pick, flute, maracas, ginger root, pea pod, moose, donkey, pink heart, and a shaking face. Here's a look at the new Unicode 15 emojis for those curious...


More details on the Unicode 15 changes for those interested via Unicode.org. Downloads and more details on HarfBuzz 5.2 via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
CUPS 3.0 Continues Being Crafted To Overhaul Linux Printing
Samba 4.17 Released With Some Performance Enhancements
TrenchBoot To Pursue AMD & Arm Secure Launch Support
PyTorch Foundation Formed By Meta, AMD, NVIDIA, & Others To Advance AI
Software Freedom Conservancy Votes To Accept Sourceware.org
Blender 3.3 CPU-Based Performance Looking Nice For AMD & Intel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
VMware: ESXi VM Performance Tanks Up To 70% Due To Intel Retbleed Mitigation
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
IO_uring Continues To Prove Very Exciting: Promising io_uring_spawn Announced
LPC 2022: Rust Linux Drivers Capable Of Achieving Performance Comparable To C Code
Apple M1 Pro/Max/Ultra Device Trees Under Review For Linux
Linux's Modern NTFS Driver Preparing A "hidedotfiles" Option
Debian 11.5 Released With NVIDIA Driver Security Fixes, Linux Retbleed Mitigation, Other