Haiku OS R1 Beta 5 Approaching Soon, New Performance Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 14 August 2024 at 06:01 AM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The BeOS-inspired Haiku open-source operating system is out with their latest status update that highlights various improvements made in recent weeks.

Haiku OS has recently seen some performance improvements made around true vectored I/O for storage devices, its built-in CPU time profiler has been overhauled, better avoiding of the device manager lock, mmap pre-mapping, support for the DT_GNU_HASH table, and other optimizations.

Haiku OS


Haiku for its apps has seen continued work on HiDPI display support, various app fixes, improvements to the FreeBSD and OpenBSD compatibility layers, and an overhaul to the FAT filesystem driver.

Haiku is also working its way toward the Haiku R1 Beta 5 release in the coming weeks. Test candidates will be out soon and the hope is by early September to potentially have this fifth beta release available.

Those wishing to learn more about the latest Haiku OS happenings can do so via the Haiku-OS.org status update.
