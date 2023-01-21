Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
DualShock 4 Controller Support Being Dropped From HID-Sony In Favor Of New Driver
Sony introduced the hid-playstation Linux driver two years ago for their newer PlayStation controllers and being modern and up to their software/driver standards over hid-sony that has long been maintained by the community.
Sony DualShock 4 controller
Now that the DualShock 4 controller support is added to the hid-playstation driver, they are removing that controller support from hid-sony for Linux 6.3. Many were wondering if this was going to happen since normally one piece of hardware isn't supported by two different drivers within the Linux kernel.
With this merge to the HID subsystem's "for-next" branch, that DualShock 4 controller support is cleared out from hid-sony when it comes to the Linux 6.3 merge window.