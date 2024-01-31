Godot 4.3 Game Engine To Feature Native Wayland Support
The newest feature tacked onto the Godot 4.3 open-source game engine is featuring native support for Wayland on Linux.
The upcoming Godot 4.3 engine release will feature native Wayland support that is dynamically loaded when running a Wayland compositor as an alternative to the X11 support.
Going back to 2022 has been this work-in-progress code for a Wayland implementation of Godot's DisplayServer class. That was improved upon over time and worked into this pull request, which was pulled on Tuesday. There are some known limitations and further improvements to make like the cursor not yet supporting fractional scaling. There is also another pending PR to improve the Wayland rendering loop, among other changes likely to come ahead now that the initial Wayland support is in place.
Great seeing Godot 4.3 ready to introduce native Wayland support for yielding a better experience on modern Linux desktops.
