Godot 4.0 RC3 Released With Godot 4.0 Game Engine Release Imminent
We are nearly over the finish line for Godot 4.0. The Godot 4.0 game engine in development for several years with a modern Vulkan renderer, numerous significant rendering improvements across the board, the Global Illumination systems have been completely rewritten, volumetric fog is now supported, support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, much improved physics, an internal overhaul to 3D animations, much better scripting support, multi-player improvements, a ton of work on the Godot Editor, enhanced web platform support, and countless other enhancements.
With today's Godot 4.0 RC3 release there are fixes affecting its 2D, C#, Godot Editor, GDScript, input handling, and various other components. There are also a handful of Linux specific fixes and other platform specific work.
The official release image/banner of Godot 4.0 RC3.
Downloads and more information on the Godot 4.0 Release Candidate 3 debut via GodotEngine.org. The Godot 4.0 stable release should be happening soon and will be followed by quicker Godot 4.x stable release updates compared to the time it's taken to get to this v4.0 stage.