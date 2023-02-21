Godot 4.0 RC3 Released With Godot 4.0 Game Engine Release Imminent

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 21 February 2023 at 12:30 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
The much anticipated Godot 4.0 open-source, cross-platform game engine release is imminent. Out today is Godot 4.0 RC3 which could end up being the final test release before this big game engine release.

We are nearly over the finish line for Godot 4.0. The Godot 4.0 game engine in development for several years with a modern Vulkan renderer, numerous significant rendering improvements across the board, the Global Illumination systems have been completely rewritten, volumetric fog is now supported, support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, much improved physics, an internal overhaul to 3D animations, much better scripting support, multi-player improvements, a ton of work on the Godot Editor, enhanced web platform support, and countless other enhancements.

With today's Godot 4.0 RC3 release there are fixes affecting its 2D, C#, Godot Editor, GDScript, input handling, and various other components. There are also a handful of Linux specific fixes and other platform specific work.

Godot 4.0 RC3 official release image
The official release image/banner of Godot 4.0 RC3.


Downloads and more information on the Godot 4.0 Release Candidate 3 debut via GodotEngine.org. The Godot 4.0 stable release should be happening soon and will be followed by quicker Godot 4.x stable release updates compared to the time it's taken to get to this v4.0 stage.
Add A Comment
Related News
Lutris 0.5.13 Beta Released With Proton Support, Itch.io Integration
Godot 4.0 RC1 Released
Unvanquished 0.54 Brings More Renderer Improvements, ARM Binaries
DualShock 4 Controller Support Being Dropped From HID-Sony In Favor Of New Driver
FEX-Emu 2301 Working More On AVX Emulation Atop Arm, New AArch64 Code Emitter
Godot 4.0 Aims To Ship In The First Months Of 2023
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Publishes Blazing Fast AVX-512 Sorting Library, Numpy Switching To It For 10~17x Faster Sorts
Linux's SystemV Filesystem Support Being Orphaned
Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
Linux Looks To Retire Itanium/IA64 Support
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Soft Freeze
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
Firefox 110 Released With Better WebGL Performance, GPU-Accelerated 2D Canvas