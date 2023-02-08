Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Godot 4.0 RC1 Released
Godot 4.0 has been years in the making with a modern Vulkan renderer, numerous other significant rendering improvements, the Global Illumination systems have been completely rewritten, volumetric fog is now supported, support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, much improved physics, an internal overhaul to 3D animations, much better scripting support, multi-player improvements, a ton of work on the Godot Editor, enhanced web platform support, and countless other enhancements.
Godot 4.0 RC1 is out today with yet more refinements over the earlier beta builds with a number of additional bugs now being resolved. XR environment blend mode support, rendering fixes, improved Vulkan capability detection on android, and C# and GDScript changes are among the items to find with today's release candidate.
Godot 4.0 RC1 official release graphic.
Downloads and more details on the Godot 4.0 Release Candidate 1 changes via GodotEngine.org.