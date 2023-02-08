Godot 4.0 RC1 Released

The open-source Godot 4.0 game engine will finally be released soon while being christened today is the initial release candidate.

Godot 4.0 has been years in the making with a modern Vulkan renderer, numerous other significant rendering improvements, the Global Illumination systems have been completely rewritten, volumetric fog is now supported, support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, much improved physics, an internal overhaul to 3D animations, much better scripting support, multi-player improvements, a ton of work on the Godot Editor, enhanced web platform support, and countless other enhancements.

Godot 4.0 RC1 is out today with yet more refinements over the earlier beta builds with a number of additional bugs now being resolved. XR environment blend mode support, rendering fixes, improved Vulkan capability detection on android, and C# and GDScript changes are among the items to find with today's release candidate.

Downloads and more details on the Godot 4.0 Release Candidate 1 changes via GodotEngine.org.
