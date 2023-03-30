Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Another Budget Gigabyte Ryzen Motherboard Gets Working Sensor Support With Linux 6.3
Sent in this week as part of the platform-drivers-x86 fixes is enabling the A320M-S2H V2 for use with the Gigabyte WMI driver. This two year old driver developed by the community allows for exposing sensors via the WMI interface under Linux.
The GA-A320M-S2H V2 is a basic micro-ATX motherboard that works with up through the Ryzen 5000 series, has two DDR4 DIMM slots, and other basic options. The motherboard can be found from some Internet retailers for as low as ~$90 USD, so just mentioning it here in case you are in the market for assembling an older Ryzen Linux system and care about motherboard sensor support. Or if looking for other options, ASUS motherboards have been enjoying robust Linux sensor support.
This brings the Gigabyte motherboards supported by this WMI driver up to including the A320M-S2H V2-CF, B450M DS3H-CF, B450M DS3H WIFI-CF, B450M S2H V2, B550 AORUS ELITE AX V2, B550 AORUS ELITE, B550 AORUS ELITE V2, B550 GAMING X V2, B550I AORUS PRO AX, B550M AORUS PRO-P, B550M DS3H, B660 GAMING X DDR4, B660I AORUS PRO DDR4, Z390 I AORUS PRO WIFI-CF, Z490 AORUS ELITE AC, X570 AORUS ELITE, X570 AORUS ELITE WIFI, X570 GAMING X, X570 I AORUS PRO WIFI, X570 UD, and Z690M AORUS ELITE AX DDR4.
The x86 platform driver "fixes" have been merged to Git ahead of the Linux 6.3-rc5 kernel release this weekend.