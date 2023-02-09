Gentoo Had A Busy 2022 With A Weekly LiveGUI ISO, Gpkg Binary Packages For Portage

10 February 2023
The Gentoo project has provided a 2022 recap that highlights all of their interesting milestones achieved over the past year for this traditionally source-based Linux distribution that has long been popular with enthusiasts and power users.

Gentoo had quite an exciting 2022 with many accomplishments even with not too often generating much media attention for its interesting work. Some of the Gentoo Linux highlights for 2022 include:

- Gentoo now provides a weekly-built LiveGUI Gentoo ISO for DVDs and USB sticks. The weekly Gentoo LiveGUI ISO boots to the KDE Plasma desktop and offers a stable Gentoo experience with a variety of applications pre-installed.

- LLVM/Clang was promoted as being a primary system compiler.

- Gentoo's Portage package manager now supports the "gpkg" binary package format.

- All systemd profiles have gained a merged-usr sub-profile.

- Progress on architecture support for LoongArch, AArch64, MIPS, and others.

- Keeping up with providing modern packages such as around OpenJDK Java, GNU Emacs, Python 3.10/3.11, and others.

- Gentoo developers have engaged in modern C porting for helping to ensure as much open-source software as possible continues to work with modern C standards and future versions of the GCC and LLVM Clang compilers.

Gentoo logo


The lengthy Gentoo 2022 retrospect can be found on Gentoo.org.
