Genode OS Framework In 2023 Aims For Rust Apps, Intel P / E Core Handling, Mobile OS
Genode has been in development for over a decade and continues moving forward for this original open-source operating system initiative. Among the goals they are looking to accomplish in 2023 include:
- A mobile version of Sculpt OS, the general purpose OS built atop Genode. The mobile Sculpt OS will initially target the PINE64 PinePhone and building off the work started last year.
- Improved I/O performance.
- Completing driver support on the MNT Reform 2 laptop.
- Support for interactive graphical VMs on ARM.
- Switching to C++20 by default as the C++ version to target.
- Improved PC platform support with getting more modern Intel hardware features working, as well as properly managing Intel's hybrid architecture with the mix of P and E cores.
- Beginning to work on non-trivial Rust-based application support.
- Suspend/resume support for Sculpt OS on PC hardware.
- IPv6 protocol stack support.
The 2023 roadmap for Genode can be found on Genode.org.