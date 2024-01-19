Genode OS Aiming For Multi-Monitor & Suspend/Resume Support This Year

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 19 January 2024 at 06:17 AM EST. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The developers behind the Genode open-source operating system framework have shared their 2024 road-map of new features they hope to accomplish this calendar year.

For the February release of Genode OS 24.02 they plan to deliver early bits for supporting suspend-resume awareness, enhancing the audio code, PinePhone support for sending/receiving SMS messages, and more.

With Genode OS 24.05 and their general purpose Sculpt OS release in May they are hoping for suspend/resume support, on-target debugging, Intel Alder Lake graphics support, and other driver improvements.

By August with Sculpt OS they are hoping for user profiles and a low-complexity custom file manager. By late in the summer they are also hoping Genode will be ready with multi-monitor support, mouse grabbing, user-friendly bootstrapping of Linux VMs on ARM, and other features.

For rounding out the year, Genode OS is hoping for a pluggable USB-host driver, dynamic VFS configuration, and other features while Sculpt OS will hopefully be ready with multi-monitor window management.

Genode OS official screenshot


Those wanting to learn more about this OS framework project and their 2024 plans can do so via Genode.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux Mint 21.3 Released With Full SecureBoot Support, Cinnamon 6.0 Desktop
Solus Linux 4.5 Released With AMD ROCm Support, PipeWire Default & Calamares Installer
Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE Moving To Linux 6.5 Due To Hardware Issues
Gentoo Ends Out 2023 By Offering Up Binary Packages For Direct Installation
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Continues Building Up Its Rust Infrastructure
Linux Mint 21.3 Beta Released With Cinnamon 6.0 Desktop
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
Linus Torvalds Hits Nasty Performance Regression With Early Linux 6.8 Code
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
Linus Torvalds On Linux 6.8 DRM: "Testing Is Seriously Lacking"
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code
Linux 6.8 Merge Window On Hiatus Due To Winter Storm
GNOME 46 Alpha Released With Many Improvements