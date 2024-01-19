Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Genode OS Aiming For Multi-Monitor & Suspend/Resume Support This Year
For the February release of Genode OS 24.02 they plan to deliver early bits for supporting suspend-resume awareness, enhancing the audio code, PinePhone support for sending/receiving SMS messages, and more.
With Genode OS 24.05 and their general purpose Sculpt OS release in May they are hoping for suspend/resume support, on-target debugging, Intel Alder Lake graphics support, and other driver improvements.
By August with Sculpt OS they are hoping for user profiles and a low-complexity custom file manager. By late in the summer they are also hoping Genode will be ready with multi-monitor support, mouse grabbing, user-friendly bootstrapping of Linux VMs on ARM, and other features.
For rounding out the year, Genode OS is hoping for a pluggable USB-host driver, dynamic VFS configuration, and other features while Sculpt OS will hopefully be ready with multi-monitor window management.
Those wanting to learn more about this OS framework project and their 2024 plans can do so via Genode.org.