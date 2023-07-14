GTK Support For macOS Potentially Moving Back To "Best Effort" Approach

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 14 July 2023 at 08:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME
The GTK toolkit and GLib support for Apple's macOS may be taking a back-seat to other platforms moving forward and would fall into a "best effort" category.

GNOME developers are looking at potentially retiring their macOS continuous integration (CI) builder for GLib and GTK. Besides the CI hardware getting old, the CI maintainers aren't too experienced with macOS while the GTK/GLib developers aren't particularly interested or familiar with macOS development either. No one in the open-source community has consistently stepped up to deal with these GNOME projects on macOS and ensure that any CI issues are addressed for macOS.


Barring any volunteers from stepping up and deal with any macOS-specific regressions, the macOS CI builder may be phased out and in turn the GTK/GLib macOS support moving "back to being best effort" and rely on downstream packers and consumers to test changes.

More details on this possible shift around GLib/GTK macOS support can be found via this GNOME Discourse thread.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME 45 Alpha Released With Various Optimizations, Better Built-In Screen Recorder
GNOME Lands Nice Optimization For Wayland Gaming
GNOME 44.1 Released With Many Fixes
GTK 4.11.1 Released With Better Textures, Wayland Fractional Scaling
WebKitGTK Working On Accelerated Composited Rendering With DMA-BUF
GNOME 44 Released With Many Desktop Enhancements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Bcachefs File-System Plans To Try Again To Land In Linux 6.6
Thunderbird 115 Now Available & It Looks Fantastic
Fedora Workstation 40 Considering To Implement Privacy-Preserving Telemetry
SUSE Announces Its Forking RHEL, To Maintain A RHEL-Compatible Distro
Wine-Based Hangover 8.11 Begins Integrating FEX Emulator Support
Oracle Intends To Keep Trying To Make Oracle Linux Compatible With RHEL
It's Looking Like Bcachefs Won't Be Merged For Linux 6.5
AlmaLinux No Longer Aims For 1:1 Compatibility With RHEL