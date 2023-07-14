Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
GTK Support For macOS Potentially Moving Back To "Best Effort" Approach
GNOME developers are looking at potentially retiring their macOS continuous integration (CI) builder for GLib and GTK. Besides the CI hardware getting old, the CI maintainers aren't too experienced with macOS while the GTK/GLib developers aren't particularly interested or familiar with macOS development either. No one in the open-source community has consistently stepped up to deal with these GNOME projects on macOS and ensure that any CI issues are addressed for macOS.
Barring any volunteers from stepping up and deal with any macOS-specific regressions, the macOS CI builder may be phased out and in turn the GTK/GLib macOS support moving "back to being best effort" and rely on downstream packers and consumers to test changes.
More details on this possible shift around GLib/GTK macOS support can be found via this GNOME Discourse thread.