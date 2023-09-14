GNU Assembler Starts Getting Ready For Intel AVX10.1
Back in July Intel announced AVX10 as the future of AVX-512 and how they ultimately plan to support more Advanced Vector Extensions capabilities on both future P and E cores. Since then they've begun making preparations to the open-source compiler toolchains around enabling AVX10.
Days after making the AVX10 announcement public, Intel compiler engineers began with the GCC patches for AVX10.1 and there were also initial AVX10.1 planning for LLVM. By mid-August, the initial AVX10.1 patches landed in what will be GCC 14.
The newest on the AVX10 enablement trek is initial AVX10.1 support within the GNU Assembler (Gas) as part of GNU Binutils. This initial AVX10 GNU Assembler enabling was carried out by SUSE's Jan Beulich, to which he explained of this support:
"Since this is merely a re-branding of certain AVX512* features, there's little code to be added.
The main aspect here are new testcases. In order to be able to re-use some of the existing testcases, several of them need their start symbols adjusted. Note that 256- and 128-bit tests want adding here, as these need to work right away. Subsequently they'll gain vector lengthconstraints."
In addition to the support AVX10.1/512 there is also support for AVX10.1 vector size restrictions as part of this initial AVX10 push in GNU Binutils.
