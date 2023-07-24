Intel AVX10: Taking AVX-512 With More Features & Supporting It Across P/E Cores

Along with detailing Advanced Performance Extensions (APX), Intel as effectively a footnote to that also disclosed another exciting addition to find with future Intel CPUs: AVX10. Most notably for consumer use is that AVX10 will enable AVX-512 capabilities across both Performance and Efficient core designs with hybrid processors.

Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 10 (AVX10) is a new ISA that includes "all the richness" of AVX-512 and additional features/capabilities while being able to work for both P and E cores. Intel says AVX10 will be "the vector ISA of choice" moving into the future.

Intel AVX10 slide
Intel has begun publishing details on AVX10 for future processors.


Intel describes AVX10 as their most impactful vector ISA evolution since the original introduction of AVX-512. AVX10 is a super-set of AVX-512 and will be supported on all future Intel processors. Intel noted that next year's Granite Rapids server processors will feature forward-compatible support for AVX10.

Part of making AVX10 suitable for both P and E cores is that the converged version has a maximum vector length of 256-bits and found with the E cores while P cores will have optional 512-bit vector use.

Intel AVX10 slide
Intel Xeon Scalable Granite Rapids will be the first to have initial AVX10 support while later it will come to P/E-core Core processors... Maybe for Lunar Lake then giving the timing of things?


Existing AVX2-based software could be able to be recompiled for Intel AVX10 in the future and that alone is enough to deliver performance gains. Intel will also be rolling out AVX10-optimized software moving forward.

Along with the Intel Advanced Performance Extensions (APX), this AVX10 development is very exciting for that it will be found on both P and E cores of the future and that there will be gains possible with software recompilation even for existing AVX2-optimized code. Very exciting from the hardware perspective and with Intel's open-source track record around new ISA support it means we'll likely start seeing the software enablement preparations begin soon so that everything is upstream and ready by the time supported processors are shipping.

The initial AVX10 documentation is found via the APX technical page at the bottom.
