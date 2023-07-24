Intel AVX10: Taking AVX-512 With More Features & Supporting It Across P/E Cores

Along with detailing Advanced Performance Extensions (APX), Intel as effectively a footnote to that also disclosed another exciting addition to find with future Intel CPUs: AVX10. Most notably for consumer use is that AVX10 will enable AVX-512 capabilities across both Performance and Efficient core designs with hybrid processors.Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 10 (AVX10) is a new ISA that includes "all the richness" of AVX-512 and additional features/capabilities while being able to work for both P and E cores. Intel says AVX10 will be "the vector ISA of choice" moving into the future.



Intel has begun publishing details on AVX10 for future processors.

Intel describes AVX10 as their most impactful vector ISA evolution since the original introduction of AVX-512. AVX10 is a super-set of AVX-512 and will be supported on all future Intel processors. Intel noted that next year's Granite Rapids server processors will feature forward-compatible support for AVX10.Part of making AVX10 suitable for both P and E cores is that the converged version has a maximum vector length of 256-bits and found with the E cores while P cores will have optional 512-bit vector use.



Intel Xeon Scalable Granite Rapids will be the first to have initial AVX10 support while later it will come to P/E-core Core processors... Maybe for Lunar Lake then giving the timing of things?