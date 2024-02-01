Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
New GNOME Mutter Code Prepares Fractional Scaling For XWayland
Jonas Dreßler opened a merge request with a patch from Jonas Ådah that has been working on the functionality for allowing scaling-aware XWayland clients to scale themselves using the scale-monitor-framebuffers functionality. The patch explains:
"When monitor framebuffers are scaled, this special cases Xwayland and sends output regions in a way that Xwayland think everything is N times as large as the logical region, where N is the ceil of the max monitor scale.
This is done by introducing a "stage" vs "protocol" coordinate space for X11, where the "protocol" coordinate space is "stage" multiplied by a scaling factor."
Dreßler noted in the merge request that the coordinate space conversion has been working out well. There is also a GNOME Settings Daemon MR for getting the UI scaling factor from a dedicated D-Bus API for X11 properties API exposed by Mutter rather than the display configuration API. The Mutter side of that work is still pending.
Being past the feature freeze for GNOME 46, short of it being unexpectedly allowed as a late addition, it won't be wrapped up until GNOME 47 in September. Similarly, also missing the feature freeze is the GNOME Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) functionality.
More details on other interesting GNOME development work this week can be found via the This Week in GNOME.