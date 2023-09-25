Dynamic Triple Buffering Patch Updated For GNOME 45

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 25 September 2023 at 06:16 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME 45 released last week and while it has many interesting desktop improvements, a feature still not found upstream is the Canonical-led work on dynamic triple buffering for Mutter.

The dynamic triple buffering is used to boost the performance when needed and has been shown to help with the desktop rendering performance such as with Intel integrated graphics and Raspberry Pi graphics. Debian and Ubuntu have been carrying this dynamic triple buffering patch for a while now as the work has failed to cross the finish line upstream for merging.

The triple buffering again failed to make it for the GNOME 45 cycle but now Canonical's Daniel van Vugt has updated the Debian/Ubuntu patch for compatibility with Mutter 45.0.

Ubuntu 23.10


This Debian merge request landed last week for the updated support. Thus all squared away for dynamic triple buffering with the GNOME 45 powered Ubuntu 23.10 due for its debut in mid-October. This patch also now fixes a potential leak when a monitor is unplugged that could lead to a situation that would prevent discrete GPUs from entering a lower-power state. There is also a freeze fix too.

We'll see if the dynamic triple buffering patch manages to be upstreamed for the GNOME 46 cycle due out in the spring.
