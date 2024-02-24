GLFW 3.4 Brings Better Support For Wayland & Run-Time Platform Selection
GLFW 3.4 has been released as this open-source, multi-platform library used for OpenGL / OpenGL ES / Vulkan development via a platform-independent API. GLFW 3.4 continues supporting Linux, macOS, Windows, and other platforms for offering this nice abstracted solution around graphics and input.
With Friday's release of GLFW 3.4 there is now support for run-time platform selection, improved support for Wayland, enabling both Wayland and X11 support by default, custom heap allocator support, per-window mouse input pass-through, and other changes.
The official release announcement of GLFW 3.4 on GitHub sums up the release as:
"This is a smaller feature release, as a basis for future work.
It adds runtime platform selection, better support for Wayland, both Wayland and X11 enabled by default, more standard cursor shapes, custom heap allocator support, per-window mouse input passthrough, window title query, a conforming Null platform available everywhere, window hints for initial position, new (harmless) errors informing about missing features, several platform-specific hints, a new native-access function, a hint for selecting ANGLE backend, various other minor features and fixes for issue on all supported platforms."
Those unfamiliar with GLFW but wanting to learn more about this useful multi-platform library can do so via GLFW.org.
