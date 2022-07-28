Initial GCC Rust Front-End Compiler Patches Submitted For Review

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 28 July 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU --
Following this month's approval by the steering committee of GCC Rust as a compiler front-end for the Rust programming language, the first formal series has been sent out for review.

GCC-Rust has been coming together nicely and now with having the blessing of the steering committee, GCC 13 next year should have this preliminary Rust support but still in early form. For example, the borrow checker and other features have still to be tackled.

Herron Philip on Wednesday sent out "Rust frontend patches v1" as a set of four patches laying out the initial code. He wrote on the gcc-patches list, "This is the initial version 1 patch set for the Rust front-end. There are more changes that need to be extracted out for all the target hooks we have implemented. The goal is to see if we are implementing the target hooks information for x86 and arm. We have more patches for the other targets I can add in here but they all follow the pattern established here."

These GCC Rust patches have been re-based atop the latest upstream GNU Compiler Collection code-base and layout the skeleton for this new front-end, provide the initial target hooks for i386 and ARM, and then begin laying out the front-end code.


This GCC Rust code still needs to be more closely reviewed but the hope is that everything will align for having it debut as part of GCC 13 that will see its stable release around April of 2023.
2 Comments
Related News
GNU C Library Finally Adds arc4random Functions For Linux
GCC Rust Approved By Steering Committee, Likely To Land For GCC 13
GCC 10.4 Released With 200+ Bug Fixes
GCC-Rust Feedback Sought - Possibly Aiming For Upstream In GCC 13
GCC 9.5 Released As A Last Hoorah For The GCC9 Compiler
GNU Linux-Libre 5.18-gnu Continues Its Battle Against Binary Blobs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
IO_uring Zerocopy Send Is Ready For Linux 5.20 Networking
Epic Games Joins The Open 3D Foundation
Feral Releases GameMode 1.7
GNOME 43 Alpha Released With Browser Improvements, More GTK 4 Porting