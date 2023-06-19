GCC Lands AVX-512 Fully-Masked Vectorization

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 19 June 2023 at 06:30 AM EDT. 3 Comments
GNU
Stemming from looking at the generated x264 video encode binary and some performance inefficiencies, SUSE engineers have worked out AVX-512 fully masked vectorization support for the GCC 14 development code.

Back in January SUSe compiler engineer Jan Hubicka opened this bug around the x264 benchmark with the averaging loop not being well optimized for AVX-512.
"x264 benchmark has a loop averaging two unsigned char arrays that is executed with relatively low trip counts that does not play well with our vectorized code. For AVX512 most time is spent in unvectorized variant since the average number of iterations is too small to reach the vector code.
...
For sizes 12-16 128bit vectorization wins, 20-28 behaves funily. However avx512 vectorization is a huge loss for all sizes up to 31 bytes. aocc seems to win for 16 bytes.
...
One issue is that we at most perform one epilogue loop vectorization, so with AVX512 we vectorize the epilogue with AVX2 but its epilogue remains unvectorized. With AVX512 we'd want to use a fully masked epilogue using AVX512 instead.

I started working on fully masked vectorization support for AVX512 but got distracted."

Fast forward nearly six months, SUSE compiler engineer Richard Biener has landed an initial implementation of AVX-512 fully masked vectorization within the GNU Compiler Collection codebase for helping out the x264 test case and other less-than-full vector cases.
"This implements fully masked vectorization or a masked epilog for avx512 style masks which single themselves out by representing each lane with a single bit and by using integer modes for the mask (both is much like gcn).

avx512 is also special in that it doesn't have any instruction to compute the mask from a scalar iv like sve has with while_ult. Instead the masks are produced by vector compares and the loop control retains the scalar iv (mainly to avoid dependences on mask generation, a suitable mask test instruction is available).

like rvv code generation prefers a decrementing iv though ivopts messes things up in some cases removing that iv to eliminate it with an incrementing one used for address generation.

one of the motivating testcases is from pr108410 which in turn is extracted from x264 where large size vectorization shows issues with small trip loops. Execution time there improves compared to classic avx512 with avx2 epilogues for the cases of less than 32 iterations."

The AVX-512 fully masked vectorization support landed this morning in GCC 14 Git via this commit.
3 Comments
Related News
GCC 11.4 Released With 110+ Bugs Fixed
GNU Binutils Prepares For Intel FRED/LKGS
New Maintainer Steps Up For GCC Compiler's MIPS CPU Port
GNU Shepherd 0.10 Released For Guile-Written Init/Service Manager
GCC 12.3 Released With 127+ Bug Fixes, AMD Zen 4 Support Backported
Dragora 3.0 Beta 2 OS Released: 10+ Years In Development, FSF Backed & Using SysV Init
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 116 Should Have Experimental PipeWire Camera Support
WSL 1.3.10 Brings Experimental Memory Reclaim, Updated DXCore & Linux Kernel
It's Recommended To Avoid Using The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver On Linux 6.3
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
Google Limiting IO_uring Use Due To Security Vulnerabilities
Linux x86 Boot Process Trying To Cleanup "Hay-Wire Circuits, Duct Tape & Super Glue"
Valves Roll Out Big Steam Update With UI Refresh, Redesigned In-Game Overlay & Notes
Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support