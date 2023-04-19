Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GCC 13.1 RC1 Released For Testing Out New CPU Targets, Modula-2, Early Rust Code
Developers remain hopeful that GCC 13.1 stable will be ready for release next week but to make that happen GCC 13.1-rc1 needs to be tested well and to favorable results. There is the possibility if issues arise an additional release candidate could be needed and that could push back the stable release by another week or longer.
GCC 13 brings initial AMD Zen 4 (znver4) support, OpenMP offloading improvements, support for emitting diagnostics in the JSON-based SARIF format, Ada 2022 additions, the initial Rust front-end "gccrs" but not yet really usable, various new C/C++ warnings, new C23 and C++23 features are implemented, support for the Modula-2 programming language, support for the AMD Instinct MI200 series for the AMDGCN back-end, Ampere-1A support, Neoverse-V2 / Cortex-X3 / Cortex-X1C / Cortex-A715 support, and support for many new Intel CPUs. GCC 13 adds Intel CPU targets for Raptor Lake, Meteor Lake, Sierra Forest, Grand Ridge, Emerald Rapids, and Granite Rapids along with related new Intel CPU instruction set extensions like AMX-FP16, AVX-IFMA, AVX-VNNI-INT8, AVX-NE-CONVERT, RAO-INT, and AMX-COMPLEX.
The brief GCC 13.1 release candidate announcement can be read on the GCC mailing list.
As of right now, if everything goes well the GCC 13.1 release date is penciled in for Wednesday, 26 April.
UPDATE: GCC 13.1 RC2 was released due to an issue cropping up in that earlier release candidate.