GCC 13.1 RC1 Released For Testing Out New CPU Targets, Modula-2, Early Rust Code

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 19 April 2023 at 06:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU
As expected following the GCC 13 release branching this week, the first release candidate of what will be the premiere GCC 13.1 stable release is now available.

Developers remain hopeful that GCC 13.1 stable will be ready for release next week but to make that happen GCC 13.1-rc1 needs to be tested well and to favorable results. There is the possibility if issues arise an additional release candidate could be needed and that could push back the stable release by another week or longer.

GCC 13 brings initial AMD Zen 4 (znver4) support, OpenMP offloading improvements, support for emitting diagnostics in the JSON-based SARIF format, Ada 2022 additions, the initial Rust front-end "gccrs" but not yet really usable, various new C/C++ warnings, new C23 and C++23 features are implemented, support for the Modula-2 programming language, support for the AMD Instinct MI200 series for the AMDGCN back-end, Ampere-1A support, Neoverse-V2 / Cortex-X3 / Cortex-X1C / Cortex-A715 support, and support for many new Intel CPUs. GCC 13 adds Intel CPU targets for Raptor Lake, Meteor Lake, Sierra Forest, Grand Ridge, Emerald Rapids, and Granite Rapids along with related new Intel CPU instruction set extensions like AMX-FP16, AVX-IFMA, AVX-VNNI-INT8, AVX-NE-CONVERT, RAO-INT, and AMX-COMPLEX.

The brief GCC 13.1 release candidate announcement can be read on the GCC mailing list.

As of right now, if everything goes well the GCC 13.1 release date is penciled in for Wednesday, 26 April.

UPDATE: GCC 13.1 RC2 was released due to an issue cropping up in that earlier release candidate.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC 13.1 Compiler Likely Releasing Next Week
Intel AMX-COMPLEX Support Added To GNU Binutils
Dozens Of Rust Updates Merged Ahead Of GCC 13.1
AmpereOne Sees Last Minute Compiler Tuning Ahead Of GCC 13
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Begins Rolling Out GCC 13
GNU Coreutils 9.2 - Now Avoids cp/mv Allocating Too Much Memory
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System
Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache
LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress
Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default