GCC 13.1 Compiler Likely Releasing Next Week

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 17 April 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT. 5 Comments
GNU
The GNU Compiler Collection 13 codebase has no more P1 bugs, which are regressions of the highest priority, and as such the GCC 13 codebase was branched today with plans of issuing GCC 13.1-rc1 likely in the next day and hopefully releasing GCC 13.1 as the first stable release of the GCC 13 series next week.

Jakub Jelinek of Red Hat's compiler team announced today they have worked their way down to no P1 regressions and as such have now made "gcc-13-branch" for the GCC 13 codebase while GCC Git with its mainline code is tracking development for what will be GCC 14 and in turn see its release next year.

GCC 13 development is now frozen except for blocking regressions and documentation fixes only. The plan is to have GCC 13.1-rc1 published today and if that release candidate testing goes well to have out the GCC 13.1 stable release next week. But if new issues come up, a second release candidate may be warranted before the stable release.

Per today's status report while there are no more P1 regressions, there remain 492 P2 regressions along with 57 P3 regressions, 241 P4 regressions, and 24 P5 regressions.

GCC logo + 13


GCC 13 brings initial AMD Zen 4 (znver4) support, OpenMP offloading improvements, support for emitting diagnostics in the JSON-based SARIF format, Ada 2022 additions, the initial Rust front-end "gccrs" but not yet really usable, various new C/C++ warnings, new C23 and C++23 features are implemented, support for the Modula-2 programming language, support for the AMD Instinct MI200 series for the AMDGCN back-end, Ampere-1A support, Neoverse-V2 / Cortex-X3 / Cortex-X1C / Cortex-A715 support, and support for many new Intel CPUs. GCC 13 adds Intel CPU targets for Raptor Lake, Meteor Lake, Sierra Forest, Grand Ridge, Emerald Rapids, and Granite Rapids along with related new Intel CPU instruction set extensions like AMX-FP16, AVX-IFMA, AVX-VNNI-INT8, AVX-NE-CONVERT, RAO-INT, and AMX-COMPLEX.
5 Comments
Related News
GCC 13.1 RC1 Released For Testing Out New CPU Targets, Modula-2, Early Rust Code
Intel AMX-COMPLEX Support Added To GNU Binutils
Dozens Of Rust Updates Merged Ahead Of GCC 13.1
AmpereOne Sees Last Minute Compiler Tuning Ahead Of GCC 13
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Begins Rolling Out GCC 13
GNU Coreutils 9.2 - Now Avoids cp/mv Allocating Too Much Memory
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System
Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache
LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress
Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default