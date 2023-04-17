Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
GCC 13.1 Compiler Likely Releasing Next Week
Jakub Jelinek of Red Hat's compiler team announced today they have worked their way down to no P1 regressions and as such have now made "gcc-13-branch" for the GCC 13 codebase while GCC Git with its mainline code is tracking development for what will be GCC 14 and in turn see its release next year.
GCC 13 development is now frozen except for blocking regressions and documentation fixes only. The plan is to have GCC 13.1-rc1 published today and if that release candidate testing goes well to have out the GCC 13.1 stable release next week. But if new issues come up, a second release candidate may be warranted before the stable release.
Per today's status report while there are no more P1 regressions, there remain 492 P2 regressions along with 57 P3 regressions, 241 P4 regressions, and 24 P5 regressions.
GCC 13 brings initial AMD Zen 4 (znver4) support, OpenMP offloading improvements, support for emitting diagnostics in the JSON-based SARIF format, Ada 2022 additions, the initial Rust front-end "gccrs" but not yet really usable, various new C/C++ warnings, new C23 and C++23 features are implemented, support for the Modula-2 programming language, support for the AMD Instinct MI200 series for the AMDGCN back-end, Ampere-1A support, Neoverse-V2 / Cortex-X3 / Cortex-X1C / Cortex-A715 support, and support for many new Intel CPUs. GCC 13 adds Intel CPU targets for Raptor Lake, Meteor Lake, Sierra Forest, Grand Ridge, Emerald Rapids, and Granite Rapids along with related new Intel CPU instruction set extensions like AMX-FP16, AVX-IFMA, AVX-VNNI-INT8, AVX-NE-CONVERT, RAO-INT, and AMX-COMPLEX.