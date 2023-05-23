GCC 12.3 Released With 127+ Bug Fixes, AMD Zen 4 Support Backported

8 May 2023
While GCC 13.1 recently released as the first major stable release of the GCC 13 series, for those continuing to depend upon last year's GCC 12 stable series there is a new point release available today.

GCC 12.3 has been released today as the first maintenance update since GCC 12.2 shipped last August. There are more than 127 known bug fixes found in the GCC 12.3 update.

In addition to the many bug fixes, making GCC 12.3 a bit more notable is that the AMD Zen 4 (znver4) support has been back-ported to the GCC 12 series with this 12.3 point release. This contains the initial -march=znver4 target enablement and some of the basic tuning that's come by way of SUSE engineers.

Znver4 backported to GCC 12 patches


The brief GCC 12.3 release announcement can be found on the GCC mailing list. This is great for those sticking to the GCC 12 series while those wanting the very latest compiler features and support will want to soon move to the GCC 13 series.
