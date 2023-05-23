Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GCC 12.3 Released With 127+ Bug Fixes, AMD Zen 4 Support Backported
GCC 12.3 has been released today as the first maintenance update since GCC 12.2 shipped last August. There are more than 127 known bug fixes found in the GCC 12.3 update.
In addition to the many bug fixes, making GCC 12.3 a bit more notable is that the AMD Zen 4 (znver4) support has been back-ported to the GCC 12 series with this 12.3 point release. This contains the initial -march=znver4 target enablement and some of the basic tuning that's come by way of SUSE engineers.
The brief GCC 12.3 release announcement can be found on the GCC mailing list. This is great for those sticking to the GCC 12 series while those wanting the very latest compiler features and support will want to soon move to the GCC 13 series.