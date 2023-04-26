GCC 13.1 Released With Modula-2 Language Support, More C23/C++23 Features

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 26 April 2023 at 06:23 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU
GCC 13.1 has been released as the first stable version of GCC 13 as this annual feature release to the GNU Compiler Collection.

GCC 13.1 is a big update that adds a Modula-2 language front-end for those interested in some vintage programming, there is the new GCC Rust "gccrs" code but it is disabled for v13.1 due to it still baking, GCC's static analyzer continues to be improved upon, there is a lot more C23 and C++23 features wired up, and there is support for numerous new x86_64 / RISC-V / AArch64 processors.

GCC 13.1 also delivers initial AMD Zen 4 (znver4) support for Ryzen 7000 series and EPYC 9004 series processors, OpenMP offloading improvements, support for emitting diagnostics in the JSON-based SARIF format, Ada 2022 additions, various new C/C++ warnings, support for the AMD Instinct MI200 series for the AMDGCN back-end, Ampere-1A support, Neoverse-V2 / Cortex-X3 / Cortex-X1C / Cortex-A715 support, and support for many new Intel CPUs. GCC 13 adds Intel CPU targets for Raptor Lake, Meteor Lake, Sierra Forest, Grand Ridge, Emerald Rapids, and Granite Rapids along with related new Intel CPU instruction set extensions like AMX-FP16, AVX-IFMA, AVX-VNNI-INT8, AVX-NE-CONVERT, RAO-INT, and AMX-COMPLEX.

GCC 13


Downloads and more details on today's GCC 13.1 stable release via the GCC mailing list. I'll be firing up some GCC 13 (and LLVM Clang 16) compiler benchmarks soon on Phoronix.
2 Comments
Related News
GCC 13.1 RC1 Released For Testing Out New CPU Targets, Modula-2, Early Rust Code
GCC 13.1 Compiler Likely Releasing Next Week
Intel AMX-COMPLEX Support Added To GNU Binutils
Dozens Of Rust Updates Merged Ahead Of GCC 13.1
AmpereOne Sees Last Minute Compiler Tuning Ahead Of GCC 13
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Begins Rolling Out GCC 13
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel i219-LM Had Only Been Running At ~60% Of Maximum Speed Due To Linux Driver Bug
Red Hat Begins Cutting "Hundreds Of Jobs"
GTK3 Port Of GIMP Is "Officially Finished"
The Linux Kernel Preparing For An Upgrade To Its Rust Toolchain
AMD Posts New Linux Patches Enabling Dynamic Boost Control
Linux 6.3 Features Have A Lot For AMD & Intel, Steam Deck, ASUS Motherboards & More
QEMU 8.0 Released With 32-bit x86 Host Support Deprecated
Linux 6.3 Released With More Meteor Lake Enablement, Zen 4 Auto IBRS & Much More