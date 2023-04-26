GCC 13.1 Released With Modula-2 Language Support, More C23/C++23 Features
GCC 13.1 has been released as the first stable version of GCC 13 as this annual feature release to the GNU Compiler Collection.
GCC 13.1 is a big update that adds a Modula-2 language front-end for those interested in some vintage programming, there is the new GCC Rust "gccrs" code but it is disabled for v13.1 due to it still baking, GCC's static analyzer continues to be improved upon, there is a lot more C23 and C++23 features wired up, and there is support for numerous new x86_64 / RISC-V / AArch64 processors.
GCC 13.1 also delivers initial AMD Zen 4 (znver4) support for Ryzen 7000 series and EPYC 9004 series processors, OpenMP offloading improvements, support for emitting diagnostics in the JSON-based SARIF format, Ada 2022 additions, various new C/C++ warnings, support for the AMD Instinct MI200 series for the AMDGCN back-end, Ampere-1A support, Neoverse-V2 / Cortex-X3 / Cortex-X1C / Cortex-A715 support, and support for many new Intel CPUs. GCC 13 adds Intel CPU targets for Raptor Lake, Meteor Lake, Sierra Forest, Grand Ridge, Emerald Rapids, and Granite Rapids along with related new Intel CPU instruction set extensions like AMX-FP16, AVX-IFMA, AVX-VNNI-INT8, AVX-NE-CONVERT, RAO-INT, and AMX-COMPLEX.
Downloads and more details on today's GCC 13.1 stable release via the GCC mailing list. I'll be firing up some GCC 13 (and LLVM Clang 16) compiler benchmarks soon on Phoronix.
2 Comments