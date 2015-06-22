3mdeb Eyes Fwupd Support For DragonFlyBSD To Handle UEFI Firmware Updates

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 24 August 2022 at 05:00 AM EDT.
Open-source firmware consulting firm 3mdeb last year worked on Fwupd support for FreeBSD so system firmware updates can be more easily handled on that popular BSD operating system and leveraging the Fwupd/LVFS infrastructure that's been happening for years in the Linux space. Their most recent target is now DragonFlyBSD for handling of UEFI firmware updates with Fwupd.

3mdeb embedded Linux developer Michał Kotyla outlined their proposal around adding ESRT and EFI variable support for DragonFlyBSD. These new interfaces need to be added by the DragonFlyBSD kernel as part of handling UEFI capsule updates with Fwupd. The proposed interface is similar to their FreeBSD implementation.

The response by DragonFlyBSD creator and lead developer Matthew Dillon was basically that DragonFlyBSD pulls its EFI code mostly from FreeBSD, so simply porting that code over will likely be the route to go.


So it's good to see interest and progress now around getting Fwupd and firmware updates going on DragonFlyBSD.
