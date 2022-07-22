Fwupd 1.8.3 Released With Support For More Startech & Elan Devices
Just shy of two weeks since fwupd 1.8.2 was released with supporting more hardware for system and peripheral firmware updating under Linux, Fwupd 1.8.3 has now arrived as the newest version.
Fwupd 1.8.3 is primarily centered on bug-fixes but does also have some minor additions as well as supporting a few more devices.
Fwupd 1.8.3 adds resolution flags to each security attribute failures for the user, supports loading in emulated host profiles for debugging, supports checking now if Intel TME is disabled by the firmware/platform, and waiting for the system to acquiesce after performing each update. The fixes in fwupd 1.8.3 range from crashes when updating the Logitech Bolt to critical warnings to other problems now resolved.
Fwupd 1.8.3 expands hardware support to include more Startech devices as well as additional Elan fingerprint readers.
Fwupd 1.8.3 sources for Linux builds as well as Windows binaries can be found via GitHub.
fwupd.org
The growing list of supported devices by Fwupd and the Linux Vendor Firmware Service can be found on fwupd.org.
1 Comment