FreeBSD Has A Great Start To 2023 With Numerous Accomplishments
FreeBSD developers were off to a positive start of 2023 with many accomplishments already under their belts. Among the FreeBSD Q1-2023 highlights are:
- The biggest backers to the FreeBSD Foundation during 2022 were Juniper, Meta, Arm, Netflix, Beckhoff, Tarsnap, Modirum, Koum Family Foundation, and Stormshield. They raised over $1.2 million USD but had to pull around $74k from their reserves. For 2023 the foundation's budget is $2.2M. Already in Q1'2023, FreeBSD has received additional donations from Juniper, Tarsnap, Microsoft, and Stormshield.
- The FreeBSD release engineering team shipped FreeBSD 13.2.
- FreeBSD continues improving its continuous integration (CI) capabilities.
- FreeBSD has enabled snapshots on file-systems using journaled soft updates. The UFS/FFS filesystem snapshots when running journaled soft updates is enabled in FreeBSD 13.2.
- Native Linux timerfd support.
- FreeBSD's Kernel Address Sanitizer was ported from AMD64 to AArch64.
- FreeBSD has made progress on becoming a tier-1 cloud-init platform.
- FreeBSD instances can now be spawned with the Bhyve hypervisor on OpenStack.
- The DRM Linux kernel graphics driver support in FreeBSD was updated from Linux 5.10 to Linux 5.15~5.16 with progress on 5.17+.
- The FSX File-System eXercisor tool originally written by Apple Computer in the 1990s has been rewritten now by FreeBSD in the Rust programming language.
See the Q1-2023 status report in full on FreeBSD.org.