FreeBSD Has A Great Start To 2023 With Numerous Accomplishments

This week the FreeBSD project published their Q1-2023 status report that outlines various technical and organization accomplishments made for the past quarter.

FreeBSD developers were off to a positive start of 2023 with many accomplishments already under their belts. Among the FreeBSD Q1-2023 highlights are:

- The biggest backers to the FreeBSD Foundation during 2022 were Juniper, Meta, Arm, Netflix, Beckhoff, Tarsnap, Modirum, Koum Family Foundation, and Stormshield. They raised over $1.2 million USD but had to pull around $74k from their reserves. For 2023 the foundation's budget is $2.2M. Already in Q1'2023, FreeBSD has received additional donations from Juniper, Tarsnap, Microsoft, and Stormshield.

- The FreeBSD release engineering team shipped FreeBSD 13.2.

- FreeBSD continues improving its continuous integration (CI) capabilities.

- FreeBSD has enabled snapshots on file-systems using journaled soft updates. The UFS/FFS filesystem snapshots when running journaled soft updates is enabled in FreeBSD 13.2.

- Native Linux timerfd support.

- FreeBSD's Kernel Address Sanitizer was ported from AMD64 to AArch64.

- FreeBSD has made progress on becoming a tier-1 cloud-init platform.

- FreeBSD instances can now be spawned with the Bhyve hypervisor on OpenStack.

- The DRM Linux kernel graphics driver support in FreeBSD was updated from Linux 5.10 to Linux 5.15~5.16 with progress on 5.17+.

- The FSX File-System eXercisor tool originally written by Apple Computer in the 1990s has been rewritten now by FreeBSD in the Rust programming language.

See the Q1-2023 status report in full on FreeBSD.org.
