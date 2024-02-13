FreeBSD Continues Push Toward Deprecating 32-bit Platforms

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 13 February 2024 at 12:00 AM EST. 9 Comments
BSD
As noted in prior Phoronix articles for months, FreeBSD 14 is likely to be the last for supporting prominent 32-bit systems. On the FreeBSD mailing list more details on the FreeBSD 32-bit deprecation process was posted this week.

FreeBSD's John Baldwin laid out the 32-bit platform plans for FreeBSD moving forward: FreeBSD 15.0 is likely to do without ARMv6, i386 (x86 32-bit), and PowerPC platforms. Meanwhile the ARMv7 support will likely stick around until FreeBSD 16.0.

FreeBSD 14 bootloader


Dropping of the i386 support in FreeBSD for hardware support shouldn't be surprising at all given past communications. At least through FreeBSD 16.0 though they intend to continue retaining the ability of running 32-bit binaries on 64-bit kernels. Potentially that 32-bit user-space support will persist to FreeBSD 17 or longer depending upon how things play out in the next few years.

FreeBSD acknowledges that 32-bit hardware platforms are in a "state of decline in the marketplace" and there is a shrinking pool of developers actively supporting them. Only if there is demand and commitment for increased developer resources would FreeBSD explore keeping around the 32-bit architecture support longer. More details on these 32-bit plans via the FreeBSD-announce list.
9 Comments
Related News
helloSystem Publishes New Experimental Build Based On FreeBSD 14.0
WireGuard Driver Merged To DragonFlyBSD Kernel
FreeBSD 13.3 Beta Released With Various Fixes & Minor Updates
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
NetBSD 10.0 RC3 Released With A Few Last Minute Fixes
NetBSD 10.0-RC2 Released For Testing This Big BSD Release
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future
Cyberus Develops Open-Source KVM Backend For VirtualBox
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Leaning Toward Low-Latency Kernel Optimizations By Default
The Greenfield In-Browser Wayland Compositor Is Fast Enough For Gaming