FreeBSD Celebrating Its 30th Anniversary

This month the FreeBSD project is celebrating its 30th anniversary since this open-source BSD operating system project was established.It was on 19 June 1993 that the FreeBSD name was chosen for the project born out of 386BSD. The first official release of FreeBSD though wasn't until November 1993.

By any metric it's been a wild ride for FreeBSD over the past three decades. The FreeBSD Foundation has dedicated its June newsletter to FreeBSD's 30th anniversary. Those interested can read more on FreeBSDFoundation.org

Looking ahead, the next major release in the FreeBSD 14.0 though it's currently running behind schedule but nevertheless should materialize in the months ahead.