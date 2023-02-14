FreeBSD 13.2 Beta 1 Released With WireGuard, Bhyve Improvements, ASLR By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 14 February 2023 at 06:23 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD
The first beta of the upcoming FreeBSD 13.2 point release is now available for testing this Valentine's Day with some great features in tow.

While FreeBSD 14.0 is expected this summer as the next major BSD operating system release, FreeBSD 13.2 does come with some great changes as a hearty stable point release update. There is ASLR by default for 64-bit executables, WireGuard is present, Bhyve virtualization improvements, and much more to enjoy with FreeBSD 13.2.


Among the changes in FreeBSD 13.2 Beta 1 include:

- Bhyve has gained VirtIO input device emulation support to inject keyboard/mouse input events into a guest.

- The Bhyve hypervisor now supports more than 16 vCPUs in a guest. By default Bhyve now allows each guest to create the same number of vCPUs as is the number of physical CPUs on the host.

- Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) is enabled for 64-bit executables by default.

- Intel Alder Lake support has been added to the hwpmc driver.

- Upgrading against OpenZFS 2.1.9 upstream.

- The WireGuard driver has been added into the source tree.

- Kdump has added support for decoding Linux system calls.

- The pciconf utility can now decode ACS extended capabilities of PCI devices.

- Upgrades to contained software like LLVM 14.0.5, OpenSSL 1.1.1t, OpenSSH 9.1p1, SQLite 3.40.1, XZ 5.4.1, and other software packages.

- New RC scripts of "zpoolreguid" to assign a new GUID to one or more ZFS Zpools and "machine_id" as a script to generate a /etc/machine-id when it does not exist.

More details on FreeBSD 13.2 BETA 1 via the release notes and today's BETA1 announcement with download links.
Add A Comment
Related News
A Call For More Collaboration & Harmony Among BSD Hardware Drivers
MidnightBSD 3.0 Coming Soon For FreeBSD-Derived Desktop OS
FreeBSD Ends 2022 Short Of Fundraising Goal But Continues Driving New Features
helloSystem 0.8 Released As macOS Inspired FreeBSD Desktop OS
DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER2 File-System Being Ported To NetBSD
DragonFlyBSD 6.4 Released With Many Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
KDE Plasma 5.27 Dubbed "The Best Plasma 5 Version Ever"
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
GTK5 Development Likely To Heat Up Following GTK 4.12
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
NVIDIA Publishes DLSS Super Resolution SDK 3.1, Including Updated Linux Demo