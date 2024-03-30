Flax Engine 1.8 Brings ASTC Textures, New UI Editor & New Vehicle Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 30 March 2024 at 09:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
A new version of Flax Engine 1.8 has been released, the open-source game engine that's available for free for non-commercial and education use but with a 4% royalty for commercial games.

The Flax Engine 1.8 release brings a new user interface editor, .NET SDK 8 support with C# 12 support, ASTC texture compression is finally supported for reducing texture memory use particularly for mobile devices, new vehicle features including tank vehicles support, spline improvements, new editor features, and more.

Here are some of the official Flax Engine screenshots for those unfamiliar with this game engine:

Flax Engine screenshot


Flax Engine screenshot


Flax Engine 1.8 can be downloaded from GitHub. More information on the Flax Engine 1.8 update via the FlaxEngine.com blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Updated Windows NT Sync Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
SDL3 Will Keep Wayland Default At Least For The Time Being
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
SDL3 Preview Release Aims To Help Test The New SDL 3.0 API
A Game Is Finally Announced For The Open 3D Engine
DXVK 2.3.1 Allows For More Efficient Shader Code Generation On NVIDIA GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
Microsoft Enables DNS Tunneling By Default For WSL - More Reliable Networking
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
XZ Struck By Malicious Code That Could Allow Unauthorized Remote System Access
Linux 6.9 Deprecates The EXT2 File-System Driver
GCC Compiler Adds Support For Device Offloading With AMD RDNA3 APUs (GFX1103)
Rust-Written Coreutils 0.0.25 With Improved GNU Compatibility
Fedora Linux 40 Beta Cleared For Release Next Week