Flax Engine 1.8 Brings ASTC Textures, New UI Editor & New Vehicle Features
The Flax Engine 1.8 release brings a new user interface editor, .NET SDK 8 support with C# 12 support, ASTC texture compression is finally supported for reducing texture memory use particularly for mobile devices, new vehicle features including tank vehicles support, spline improvements, new editor features, and more.
Here are some of the official Flax Engine screenshots for those unfamiliar with this game engine:
Flax Engine 1.8 can be downloaded from GitHub. More information on the Flax Engine 1.8 update via the FlaxEngine.com blog.