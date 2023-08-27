Flatpak Lands Support For Wayland Security Context

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 27 August 2023 at 09:18 AM EDT. 7 Comments
WAYLAND
The Flatpak open-source app sandboxing tech has merged support for the Wayland security context protocol.

Wayland's security context protocol extension allows a client to register a new client and attach security context metadata to the connections. This interface allows for sandbox engines to attach a security context to all connections coming from inside the sandbox. In turn compositors can restrict features that sandboxed connections utilize. More details on the Wayland protocol can be found via the Wayland Explorer.

Flatpak + Wayland security


The newly-merged code for Flatpak allows for making use of the support for Wayland compositors to obtain identifying information about the client and applying security policies as needed.

See this merge request for all the details on this Wayland improvement for Flatpaks.
