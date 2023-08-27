Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Flatpak Lands Support For Wayland Security Context
Wayland's security context protocol extension allows a client to register a new client and attach security context metadata to the connections. This interface allows for sandbox engines to attach a security context to all connections coming from inside the sandbox. In turn compositors can restrict features that sandboxed connections utilize. More details on the Wayland protocol can be found via the Wayland Explorer.
The newly-merged code for Flatpak allows for making use of the support for Wayland compositors to obtain identifying information about the client and applying security policies as needed.
See this merge request for all the details on this Wayland improvement for Flatpaks.