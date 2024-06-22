Flathub Has Now Served More Than Two Billion Downloads For Flatpaks

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 22 June 2024 at 09:45 PM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Flathub as the centralized repository for serving Flatpak sandboxed Linux applications crossed the threshold this weekend of serving more than two billion downloads.

Flathub continues as the de facto repository for obtaining packages in Flatpak format from a variety of software vendors. Flatpak as a whole has been a phenomenal success for the Linux desktop and continues proving as a great alternative to the likes of Snaps and AppImage.

Flathub 2+ billion downloads


As of writing flathub.org/statistics is now reporting as having served more than 2,002,793,783 downloads. Those two billion plus downloads are from more than 2,600 apps since 2018. Games and utilities continue to be the most popular categories for Flathub apps.

Unfortunately there are no public Snapcraft statistics for showing in comparison for showing the default Snaps repository.
2 Comments
Related News
Darktable 4.8 Pulls AI Feature After Discovering It Doesn't Work Well
Zlib-ng 2.2 Speeds Up Compression By ~12% On x86_64 CPUs
More Companies Now Backing Valkey As Leading Redis Fork
Sovereign Tech Fund Opens Up To Smaller Investments & Updated Criteria
FEX 2406 Brings JIT Optimizations For Running x86_64 Binaries On AArch64
OBS Studio 30.2 Beta Brings Native NVENC Encoder Support On Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
Apple M4 Support Added To The LLVM Compiler, Confirming Its ISA Capabilities
KDE Receives New Human Interface Guidelines For 2024
Linus Torvalds Demotes "FORCE_NR_CPUS" Embedded Linux Option To Avoid Confusion
Wine Staging 9.11 Released With A Patch For A 17 Year Old Bug Report
Fedora 41 Hopes The GIMP 3.0 Photoshop Alternative Will Be Ready To Shine
KDE Plasma 6.1 Prepares For Release Next Week