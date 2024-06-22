Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Flathub Has Now Served More Than Two Billion Downloads For Flatpaks
Flathub continues as the de facto repository for obtaining packages in Flatpak format from a variety of software vendors. Flatpak as a whole has been a phenomenal success for the Linux desktop and continues proving as a great alternative to the likes of Snaps and AppImage.
As of writing flathub.org/statistics is now reporting as having served more than 2,002,793,783 downloads. Those two billion plus downloads are from more than 2,600 apps since 2018. Games and utilities continue to be the most popular categories for Flathub apps.
Unfortunately there are no public Snapcraft statistics for showing in comparison for showing the default Snaps repository.