Firewalld 1.3 Released With Easier Firewall Management For More Services

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 5 January 2023
Firewalld 1.3 is out today as the newest version of this open-source firewall daemon used on Linux systems.

Firewalld 1,3 adds a "--reset-to-defaults" option to reset the firewall to its default settings / clean state as one of the few core changes for the new version. Firewalld's D-Bus interface has added the "reset to defaults" support too.

Meanwhile new services for easy management with Firewalld 1.3 include:

- Linux Mint's Warpinator file sharing app now has a service file for opening the proper TCP/UDP ports.

- Bareos services of bareos-directory, bareos-filedaemon, and bareos-storage. These Bareos services are for the "Backup Archiving Recovery Open-Sourced" software.

- A Nebula service file for that scalable overlay networking tool.

- The Ceph Prometheus exporter has a service file for running on Ceph manager for exposing metrics.

- Service definition file for the Open Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service (DDS) used by various applications.

- A service file for the LLMNR client for Link-Local Multicast Name Resolution (LLMNR) of IPv4 and IPc6 LAN hosts to name resolution.

- A ps2link service as the protocol used for interacting with Sony PlayStation 2 services.

- A Syncthing Relay service has been added for that peer-to-peer file synchronization service.


Downloads and more details on Firewalld 1.3 via GitHub.
3 Comments
