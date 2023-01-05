Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Firewalld 1.3 Released With Easier Firewall Management For More Services
Firewalld 1,3 adds a "--reset-to-defaults" option to reset the firewall to its default settings / clean state as one of the few core changes for the new version. Firewalld's D-Bus interface has added the "reset to defaults" support too.
Meanwhile new services for easy management with Firewalld 1.3 include:
- Linux Mint's Warpinator file sharing app now has a service file for opening the proper TCP/UDP ports.
- Bareos services of bareos-directory, bareos-filedaemon, and bareos-storage. These Bareos services are for the "Backup Archiving Recovery Open-Sourced" software.
- A Nebula service file for that scalable overlay networking tool.
- The Ceph Prometheus exporter has a service file for running on Ceph manager for exposing metrics.
- Service definition file for the Open Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service (DDS) used by various applications.
- A service file for the LLMNR client for Link-Local Multicast Name Resolution (LLMNR) of IPv4 and IPc6 LAN hosts to name resolution.
- A ps2link service as the protocol used for interacting with Sony PlayStation 2 services.
- A Syncthing Relay service has been added for that peer-to-peer file synchronization service.
Downloads and more details on Firewalld 1.3 via GitHub.