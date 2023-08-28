Firefox 117 Available With Local Automated Translation Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 28 August 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT. 14 Comments
The Firefox 117 release binaries are now available for download ahead of Mozilla's official announcement going out on Tuesday.

One of the shiny new features of Firefox 117 is this browser now suppoting the automated translation of web content. However, Firefox's automatic translation support isn't cloud-based but rather relies on local translation support in the name of privacy. This also allows Firefox's automatic translation feature to work while the device is offline.

Firefox 117 is also bringing credit card auto-fill enhancements, Firefox dropping its screen sharing indicator on Wayland, new CSS compatibility tooltip within the Developer Tools Inspector, improved CSS nesting is now enabled by default, support for RTCRtpScriptTransform, and new supported CSS properties of math-style / math-depth / font-size: math.

As for dropping the screen sharing indicator on Wayland, the release notes explain that it was basically a broken mess:
"Firefox does not show a screen sharing indicator on Wayland any more. It never worked as well as on other platforms and desktop environments typically provide sharing indicators already."

Meanwhile it's next month with Firefox 118 where there's some nice performance improvements.

Firefox 117.0


Firefox 117.0 is available for download from Mozilla.org.
