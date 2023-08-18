Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 18 August 2023
Given all the interest this week in Firefox outperforming Google Chrome in SunSpider, I decided to run some fresh Linux desktop web browser benchmarks on my end. For today's comparison is a look at the newly-released Chrome 116 up against Firefox 117b8 that will be released as stable in just over one week.

For providing some fresh independent numbers of Google Chrome vs. Mozilla Firefox on Linux, I ran some benchmarks on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X desktop with Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics and using Ubuntu Linux.
Browser Benchmarks Linux August 2023

While I'm a devoted Firefox user myself since the Phoenix days, Google Chrome still largely outperforms Firefox when it comes to the various browser benchmarks. Here are some fresh benchmarks I ran this week in being curious about the latest Linux browser performance competition:
Selenium benchmark with settings of Browser Comparison (Benchmark: ARES-6). Google Chrome was the fastest.

Selenium benchmark with settings of Browser Comparison (Benchmark: Speedometer). Google Chrome was the fastest.

Selenium benchmark with settings of Browser Comparison (Benchmark: Octane). Google Chrome was the fastest.

Selenium benchmark with settings of Browser Comparison (Benchmark: Jetstream). Google Chrome was the fastest.

Selenium benchmark with settings of Browser Comparison (Benchmark: Jetstream 2). Google Chrome was the fastest.

Selenium benchmark with settings of Browser Comparison (Benchmark: CanvasMark). Firefox was the fastest.

At least Firefox did pick-up a win in the HTML5 CanvasMark benchmark.
Selenium benchmark with settings of Browser Comparison (Benchmark: Maze Solver). Google Chrome was the fastest.

Selenium benchmark with settings of Browser Comparison (Benchmark: PSPDFKit WASM). Firefox was the fastest.

Selenium benchmark with settings of Browser Comparison (Benchmark: WASM collisionDetection). Google Chrome was the fastest.

Selenium benchmark with settings of Browser Comparison (Benchmark: WASM imageConvolute). Google Chrome was the fastest.

The WebAssembly (WASM) performance can also be competitive between the browsers for some of the benchmarks.
Selenium benchmark with settings of Browser Comparison (Benchmark: Kraken). Google Chrome was the fastest.

That's where things stand today on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X powered Linux desktop.

Firefox and Chrome on Linux


Any other Chrome/Firefox browser benchmarks you are interested in seeing on Linux? Let me know in the forums.
