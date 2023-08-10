Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider
Last week a new Firefox Nightly News was published that outlines that "We’re now apparently beating Chrome on the SunSpider JavaScript benchmark!" The provided numbers now show Firefox easily beating Chrome in this decade-old JavaScript benchmark.
The benchmarks come from AreWeFastYet.com. Meanwhile for the newer and more demanding JetStream 2.0 benchmark, Google Chrome continues to win easily over Firefox:
Besides Firefox running the JavaScript SunSpider benchmark much faster over the roughly past month, there's been work on the HTTP/2 upload speed improvements, and various other enhancements.
Learn about the latest Firefox Nightly build advancements via the Firefox Nightly News.