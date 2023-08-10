Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 15 August 2023 at 09:53 AM EDT. 8 Comments
Mozilla developers are celebrating that they are now faster than Google Chrome with the SunSpider JavaScript benchmark, although that test has been superseded by the JetStream benchmark.

Last week a new Firefox Nightly News was published that outlines that "We’re now apparently beating Chrome on the SunSpider JavaScript benchmark!" The provided numbers now show Firefox easily beating Chrome in this decade-old JavaScript benchmark.

SunSpider browser benchmark results


The benchmarks come from AreWeFastYet.com. Meanwhile for the newer and more demanding JetStream 2.0 benchmark, Google Chrome continues to win easily over Firefox:

Chrome much faster in JetStream 2


Besides Firefox running the JavaScript SunSpider benchmark much faster over the roughly past month, there's been work on the HTTP/2 upload speed improvements, and various other enhancements.

Learn about the latest Firefox Nightly build advancements via the Firefox Nightly News.
