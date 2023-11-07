Fedora Linux 39 Released As A Wonderful Upgrade For Leading Workstations & Servers

While delayed by several weeks compared to their initial release goals, today marks the availability of Fedora 39 as a wonderful upgrade to this popular Linux distribution.

Fedora Workstation 39 makes use of the GNOME 45 desktop for having all of the latest open-source desktop capabilities, the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite, LLVM 17 compiler stack available, and many other updated packages available. Fedora 39 is shipping with the Linux 6.5 kernel although newer versions will come down as stable release updates.

Fedora 39 also has various toolchain upgrades such as GCC 13.2 with GNU Binutils 2.40, Glibc 2.38, and other updates. There are also other updates such as Python 3.12 and RPM 4.19. Fedora Onyx is also making its official debut as a Fedora immutable variant with the Budgie Desktop.

I've been running Fedora Workstation 39 and Fedora Server 39 on a variety of test systems the past several weeks to great success. I've also been running Fedora Workstation 39 on my main production system already: the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U. Fedora 39 is another great, quality release for this Linux distribution.

Fedora 39 can be downloaded at GetFedora.org. I'll be delivering some additional Fedora 39 Linux benchmarks in the coming days on Phoronix.
