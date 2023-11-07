Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fedora Linux 39 Released As A Wonderful Upgrade For Leading Workstations & Servers
Fedora Workstation 39 makes use of the GNOME 45 desktop for having all of the latest open-source desktop capabilities, the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite, LLVM 17 compiler stack available, and many other updated packages available. Fedora 39 is shipping with the Linux 6.5 kernel although newer versions will come down as stable release updates.
Fedora 39 also has various toolchain upgrades such as GCC 13.2 with GNU Binutils 2.40, Glibc 2.38, and other updates. There are also other updates such as Python 3.12 and RPM 4.19. Fedora Onyx is also making its official debut as a Fedora immutable variant with the Budgie Desktop.
I've been running Fedora Workstation 39 and Fedora Server 39 on a variety of test systems the past several weeks to great success. I've also been running Fedora Workstation 39 on my main production system already: the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U. Fedora 39 is another great, quality release for this Linux distribution.
Fedora 39 can be downloaded at GetFedora.org. I'll be delivering some additional Fedora 39 Linux benchmarks in the coming days on Phoronix.