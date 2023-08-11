Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Upgraded GNU Compiler Toolchain Approved For Fedora 39
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) this week formally approved the GNU toolchain upgrade for Fedora 39. This puts the key GNU toolchain components at GCC 13.2, GNU Binutils 2.40, Glibc 2.38, and GDB 13.2.
Fedora 38 earlier this year was already using GCC 13 by default so this toolchain upgrade isn't as significant but still it's great having the new Binutils and Glibc releases as part of providing the very latest features and hardware support. Binutils 2.40 brought AMD Zen 4 support, Zstd support, and new Intel instructions among other changes. Glibc 2.38 released last month with more C2X features, strlcpy and cstrlcat functions, and other additions.
FESCo this week also approved enabling automatic updates in the Fedora Kinoite spin, migrating NetworkManager ifcfg profiles to keyfile, updating to IBus 1.5.29, and using Noto fonts for Indian language scripts. Meanwhile the plan for switching Fedora Workstation 39 to the Anaconda WebUI for new installations is still being sorted out and will again be brought up for discussion at the next FESCo meeting.
More details via the Fedora mailing list.