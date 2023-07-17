GNU C Library 2.38 Released With More C2X Features, x86_64 GNU Hurd Support

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 31 July 2023 at 07:46 PM EDT. 7 Comments
GNU
Following the release this weekend of GNU Binutils 2.41, another important GNU software project just issued their latest update: the GNU C Library 2.38.

Among the highlights to find with today's GNU C Library (glibc) 2.38 release include:

- Continued enablement around C2X features.

- Support for x86_64 running on GNU Hurd has been added when using GNU Binutils 2.40+ and GCC 13+.

- The strlcpy and strlcat functions have been added that are derived from OpenBSD and expected to be in future POSIX versions.

- A new "--enable-fortify-source" configure option.

- The glibc.pthread.stack_hugetlb tunable has been added to disable Transparent Hugepages (THP) in stack allocations at pthread_create time.

- A variety of bug fixes and at least one security fix.

Downloads and more details on the changes to find with GNU C Library 2.38 via the glibc 2.38 release announcement.
7 Comments
Related News
GNU Binutils 2.41 Released With Intel FRED / LKGS / AMX-COMPLEX Support
Emacs 29.1 Released - No Longer Chokes On Very Long Lines
GnuCOBOL 3.2 Released After 2+ Years In Development
GCC 13.2 Released With 58+ Bugs Fixed
GNU Shepherd 0.10.2 Service Manager Fixes Some Long-Standing Issues
GNU Boot 20230717 Released For Freeing The Firmware On Some Old Hardware
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Prolific Packager For Alpine Linux Is Stepping Away
Linus Torvalds: "Let's Just Disable The Stupid [AMD] fTPM HWRND Thing"
Intel AVX10: Taking AVX-512 With More Features & Supporting It Across P/E Cores
Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org
Linux Kernel Mitigated For "Zenbleed" Vulnerability Affecting AMD Zen 2 CPUs
AMD Linux Graphics No Longer Unusable For Blender Developers: 251 To 9 Seconds Speed-Up
LXD Maintainership Being Limited To Canonical Employees
Intel Details APX - Advanced Performance Extensions