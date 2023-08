GNU C Library 2.38 Released With More C2X Features, x86_64 GNU Hurd Support

Following the release this weekend of GNU Binutils 2.41 , another important GNU software project just issued their latest update: the GNU C Library 2.38.Among the highlights to find with today's GNU C Library (glibc) 2.38 release include:- Continued enablement around C2X features.- Support for x86_64 running on GNU Hurd has been added when using GNU Binutils 2.40+ and GCC 13+.- The strlcpy and strlcat functions have been added that are derived from OpenBSD and expected to be in future POSIX versions.- A new "--enable-fortify-source" configure option.- The glibc.pthread.stack_hugetlb tunable has been added to disable Transparent Hugepages (THP) in stack allocations at pthread_create time.- A variety of bug fixes and at least one security fix.Downloads and more details on the changes to find with GNU C Library 2.38 via the glibc 2.38 release announcement