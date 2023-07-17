GNU Binutils 2.41 Released With Intel FRED / LKGS / AMX-COMPLEX Support

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 30 July 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT.
GNU Binutils 2.41 is out today as the latest major update to this important collection of binary utilities present on most Linux systems and other platforms.

GNU Binutils as with most releases features new CPU instructions with the GNU Assembler (Gas) that is part of this collection. Intel FRED, LKGS, and AMX-COMPLEX are among the new instructions supported by the assembler. LoongArch CPU support has also seen improvements with now handling LSX, LASX, LVZ, and LBT instructions as well as for LoongArch linker relaxation has been added.


Intel continues with their FRED and LKGS preparations for Linux and the open-source software ecosystem.


GNU Binutils 2.41 also features a number of linker improvements, support for the Sony Allegrex processor used by the Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP), a new versioned release of libsframe, RISC-V support for a number of newer extensions like Zicond and Zfa and the vector crypto instructions.

Downloads and more details on all of the GNU Binutils 2.41 changes via the mailing list announcement.
