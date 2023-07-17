GNU Binutils 2.41 Released With Intel FRED / LKGS / AMX-COMPLEX Support

GNU Binutils 2.41 is out today as the latest major update to this important collection of binary utilities present on most Linux systems and other platforms.GNU Binutils as with most releases features new CPU instructions with the GNU Assembler (Gas) that is part of this collection. Intel FRED, LKGS, and AMX-COMPLEX are among the new instructions supported by the assembler. LoongArch CPU support has also seen improvements with now handling LSX, LASX, LVZ, and LBT instructions as well as for LoongArch linker relaxation has been added.



