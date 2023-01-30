Fedora 38 Cleared To Ship With Its Bleeding Edge Compiler Toolchain

30 January 2023
Last week the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) signed off on Fedora 38 shipping with its planned bleeding-edge compiler toolchain, most notably including the upcoming GCC 13 compiler.

Fedora has long been focused on delivering the very latest upstream GNU compiler toolchain components. With Fedura's April/spring release, they have long sought to use that latest annual GNU Compiler Collection release that normally releases each March~April. At times for Fedora this has even meant shipping a near-final, pre-release of GCC for cases where the official release doesn't quite align to the various Fedora Linux release freezes. Thus it should be no surprise Fedora 38 has been granted approval to ship GCC 13 and the other very latest open-source compiler toolchain packages.

FESCo's across-the-board approval for the updates in Fedora 38 include:
GNU C Compiler 13.0
Associated runtimes for C++ (libstdc++), Go (gccgo), OpenMP (gomp), Fortran (gfortran), D (phobos), Objective C/C++.
GNU Binary Utilities 2.39
GNU C Library 2.37
GNU Debugger 12.1 (immediately available in Fedora 37)

Per last week's FESCo minutes, the change has been approved.

GCC 13 brings many notable additions including AMD Zen 4 "znver4" support, support for upcoming Intel CPUs like Granite Rapids / Sierra Forest / Grand Ridge / Meteor Lake, more C23 and C++23 features are implemented, improved C++20 and C++23 feature support in libstdc++, OpenMP reverse offload as well as other new OpenMP 5.1/5.2 features, GCC LTO now supports making use of the GNU Make job server with named pipes by default, AMD Instinct MI200 offload support, additional RISC-V extensions being wired up, and more.

Binutils 2.39 brings a warning if a stack is made executable, a new "--package-metadata: option, syntax highlighting for the disassembler output, and other changes.

Glibc 2.37 is releasing in the coming days with more AVX-512 tuning and other improvements.

Fedora 38 is aiming for release before the end of April.
