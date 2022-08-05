GNU Binutils 2.39 Released - ELF Linker Now Warns If A Stack Is Made Executable

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 5 August 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
Following the release of GNU Glibc 2.36 earlier this week, GNU Binutils 2.39 released today for this common set of binary utilities on open-source systems.

Most notable with GNU Binutils 2.39 is that the ELF linker will now generate a warning if a stack is made executable. The linker will now also warn if the output binary contains a segment with all three read / write / execute permission bits set. These warnings are to help developers identify software that may be vulnerable to attack from the executable memory regions. These warnings with Binutils 2.39 are enabled by default but can be disabled via new command-line switches.

GNU Binutils 2.39 also adds a "--package-metadata" option to the ELF linker for embedding a JSON payload in support of the Package Metadata specification. Meanwhile Binutils' objdump program now supports colored syntax highlighting in its disassembler output.

GNU Binutils 2.39 also has other improvements as laid out in the release announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC 12 Profile Guided Optimization Benchmarks With The AMD Threadripper 3990X
GNU C Library 2.36 Released With New Functions, More Optimizations
Linux Proposal Adding getrandom() To The vDSO For Better Performance
GCC 12.2 Compiler Being Prepared For An August Release
Initial GCC Rust Front-End Compiler Patches Submitted For Review
GNU C Library Finally Adds arc4random Functions For Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.19 Released - Linus Torvalds Released It From An Apple Silicon MacBook
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
Lenovo Expects 30+ Platforms With Linux Support This Year, Both AMD & Intel Systems
Rust Code For The Linux Kernel Updated With More Features Implemented
GNOME Console Could Be Ubuntu 22.10's GNOME Terminal Replacement
AMD Announces Radeon Raytracing Analyzer
Linux 5.19 Features Many Intel & AMD Improvements, New Hardware Preparations
Linux 5.20 To Support The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, ThinkPad X13s Arm Laptop