Free Software Foundation Names Three New Board Members
Following a more than one year long process, the Free Software Foundation today named three additional board members.
The newest members of the Free Software Foundation's Board of Directors are John Gilmore, Christina Haralanova, and Maria Chiara Pievatolo. The new board members come from a range of backgrounds while the Free Software Foundation praises all of them as being highly qualified and successfully completed their three-month provisional board member period.
John Gilmore is known as one of the founders of Cygnus Support for providing free software support around GNU software in its early days, Christina Haralanova is in academia and free software activism, and Maria Chiara Pievatolo is a professor of political philosophy.
"These three new members of the FSF's board of directors are the first to be appointed since 2020, when Odile Bénassy joined. Given the importance of the FSF to the free software movement, and the importance of its board to ensure preservation of the software freedom definition, the board has not taken its task lightly. Next, the FSF will evaluate current board members with the FSF's associate members in August, after which the voting members will review the feedback received and decide if each current board member should remain."
More information for those interested via the FSF.org announcement.
