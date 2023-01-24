FSF Updates By-Laws - Tighter Approval Process For New/Updated Licenses

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 January 2023 at 04:50 PM EST. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Board of Directors has adopted updated by-laws that go into place next month with an aim of further protecting copyleft licensing.

Most significant with the updated by-laws are tightening the approval process for drafting and publishing of new/updated licenses: now a super-majority (66%) vote in favor is needed.

Free Software Foundation logo


The key changes as summarized by the FSF board include:
- Formally establishing that the board will include staff member as a full voting member and director who has been elected to serve by unionized staff of the FSF. This codifies a board practice that has been in place since March 2021, and held by FSF senior sysadmin Ian Kelling; and

- Requiring a supermajority vote (66%) of the directors to approve the drafting or publication of any new copyright license or a new version of any existing copyright license. This provision applies to all FSF licenses, including any GNU copyright license.

More details on the updated Free Software Foundation by-laws via FSF.org.

This follows a number of FSF board changes in recent years such as adopting a Code of Ethics for board members.
1 Comment
Related News
Sound Open Firmware 2.4.1 Continues The Transition To Zephyr RTOS
Updated WebKit Adds Experimental WebCodecs AV1, dav1d Decoder
Blender 3.5 Boasts Working Apple Metal Backend, Vulkan Still In Early Stages
Firewalld 1.3 Released With Easier Firewall Management For More Services
Lighttpd 1.4.68 Brings Stronger TLS Defaults, KTLS Sendfile Support For Faster Performance
BusyBox 1.36 Released With SeedRNG, Many Other Additions
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Hits Its First Freeze
Linux 6.3 To Remove Obsolete GPU Drivers: ATI Rage 128, 3Dfx, S3 Savage, i810 & More
Firefox 109 vs. Chrome 109 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux + Core i9 13900K
helloSystem 0.8 Released As macOS Inspired FreeBSD Desktop OS
Linux 6.3 To Support Pluton's CRB TPM2 On AMD Ryzen CPUs
KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta Released With Tiling & Multi-Monitor Improvements
NVIDIA 525.85.05 Linux Driver Brings Few Fixes
Fedora 38 Change Approved To Mandate Quicker Reboots/Shutdowns