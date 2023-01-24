Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
FSF Updates By-Laws - Tighter Approval Process For New/Updated Licenses
Most significant with the updated by-laws are tightening the approval process for drafting and publishing of new/updated licenses: now a super-majority (66%) vote in favor is needed.
The key changes as summarized by the FSF board include:
- Formally establishing that the board will include staff member as a full voting member and director who has been elected to serve by unionized staff of the FSF. This codifies a board practice that has been in place since March 2021, and held by FSF senior sysadmin Ian Kelling; and
- Requiring a supermajority vote (66%) of the directors to approve the drafting or publication of any new copyright license or a new version of any existing copyright license. This provision applies to all FSF licenses, including any GNU copyright license.
More details on the updated Free Software Foundation by-laws via FSF.org.
This follows a number of FSF board changes in recent years such as adopting a Code of Ethics for board members.